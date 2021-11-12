COVID SCIENCE-Long COVID rare for college athletes; prostate cancer treatment shows no benefit vs COVID-19

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent
studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further
study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be
certified by peer review.
Long COVID rare in college athletes
College athletes who become infected with the coronavirus
are very unlikely to have any lasting effects, a large U.S.
study suggests. Researchers tracked more than 3,500 athletes
from 44 colleges and universities and from more than 20
different sports who tested positive for the virus. Only 1.2%
reported symptoms lasting more than three weeks, with 0.06%
reporting symptoms lasting more than three months, the
researchers wrote in the British Journal of Sports Medicine https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/early/2021/11/01/bjsports-2021-104644.long.
Four percent reported still having problems like shortness of
breath or chest pain when they got back to exercising.
Researchers found that one in four athletes with chest pain upon
exercising had likely suffered some heart effects from the
virus, whereas no athlete with exertional symptoms without chest
pain appeared to have COVID-19 related heart issues. "For the
vast majority of athletes, this study shows that a return to
play is possible without lingering COVID symptoms," study leader
Dr. Jonathan Drezner of the University of Washington in Seattle
said in a statement. "But any new chest pain or cardiopulmonary
symptom should be taken seriously. Even if initial cardiac
testing is negative after a COVID-19 illness, chest pain while
exerting yourself should be evaluated."
Prostate cancer treatment shows no benefit against COVID-19
Small studies have suggested that a common prostate cancer
treatment might protect COVID-19 patients from becoming
seriously ill. A new, larger study found no benefit, according
to a report published on Friday in JAMA Network Open http://dx.doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.34330.
The treatment blocks the effects of androgen, a male hormone
involved in fueling prostate cancer that also regulates a
protein that plays a role in COVID-19 infections. Researchers
studied 1,106 COVID-19 patients with prostate cancer, 24% of
whom had received androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). Thirty
days after COVID-19 diagnosis, there was no difference in
COVID-19 severity or death rates between men who did or did
undergo ADT. The result was the same when researchers restricted
the analysis to 477 men who were closely matched on the basis of
similar health status and risk factors. "These findings do not
support the hypothesis that ADT may be useful" for patients with
COVID-19, the researchers concluded. But this observational
study, they point out, cannot definitively prove whether or not
ADT reduces COVID-19 severity. The answer to that question will
come from large randomized trials that are currently underway.
Third vaccine dose safe for high-risk patients
Giving a third full dose of an mRNA vaccine to people with
medical conditions that impair their immune system's response to
the usual two-shot regimen appears to be safe in terms of side
effects, new data show. Immunocompromised individuals have been
advised by medical authorities to get a third full dose as a
booster. While studies have generally shown improved antibody
levels after the third dose, data on side effects have been
limited. For a report posted on Tuesday on medRxiv ahead of peer
review https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.05.21265961v1,
researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota reviewed
electronic health records of nearly 48,000 people who received
three full doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer
/BioNTech vaccine. There were slightly higher
rates of fatigue, nausea, headache, joint and muscle aches,
stomach upset, and chills after the third dose than after the
second shot. But "reporting of severe adverse events remained
low" after the third dose, with rates at or below 0.01%, the
researchers said. "This study provides support for the safety of
third vaccination doses of individuals that are at high-risk of
severe COVID-19 and breakthrough infection," they concluded.
Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on
vaccines in development.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)