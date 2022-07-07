COVID SCIENCE-Wastewater study technique finds virus variants sooner; many patients are using meds affected by Paxlovid

July 7 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent
studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further
study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be
certified by peer review.
New wastewater study technique find variants earlier
With just a very small amount of raw sewage and a new
analysis technique, researchers can determine the genetic
mixture of SARS-CoV-2 variants in the community and detect new
variants up to 14 days before they start showing up on patients'
nasal swabs, according to a new report.
Until recently, levels of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material in
wastewater could help track the distribution and transmission of
infections but did not yield information about individual
variants. Tests of a new method for wastewater genomic
surveillance at the University of California, San Diego campus
from November 2020 to September 2021 detected the Epsilon, Alpha
and Delta variants "earlier and more consistently than clinical
samples, and identified multiple instances of virus spread" that
were not detected with traditional monitoring, researchers
reported on Thursday in Nature https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05049-6.
"Further sampling of wastewater across San Diego from September
2021 to February 2022 detected the presence of the Omicron
variant more than 10 days before the first clinical detection in
the city," they said.
Monitoring wastewater from individual buildings or places
like schools and airports could potentially "be used to better
direct public health interventions... in real-time," the
researchers suggest. "In a lot of places, standard clinical
surveillance for new variants of concern is not only slow but
extremely cost-prohibitive," coauthor Kristian Andersen of
Scripps Research in La Jolla, California said in a statement.
"But with this new tool, you can take one wastewater sample and
basically profile the whole city."
Patients are taking drugs that interact with Paxlovid
A sizable proportion of older patients may be taking
medications that interact with Paxlovid, Pfizer Inc's
antiviral treatment for COVID-19, according to a new report.
Paxlovid has been approved for early outpatient treatment of
COVID-19 to prevent severe disease. Using national databases in
Denmark, researchers estimated the proportion of Danish people
over age 65 at risk of significant drug interactions if they
take Paxlovid. Blood thinners that should not be taken with
Paxlovid were being used by 20% of people over age 65 and by 30%
of people over age 80, they reported on Tuesday in the
International Journal of Infectious Diseases https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S1201971222003915.
Cholesterol-lowering statins that should not be taken with
Paxlovid were being used by up to 18% of people older than 65,
and more than 20% were using drugs like analgesics or heart
medications that might require dose adjustments. Before
prescribing Paxlovid, "the patient's full medical history
including herbals, over the counter and recreational drugs, must
be known and co-treatment carefully managed by the treating
physician, or by a specialist, to avoid detrimental effects,"
the researchers concluded.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ruled https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-pharmacists-prescribe-paxlovid-certain-limitations
that pharmacists can prescribe Paxlovid. In response, American
Medical Association president Dr. Jack Resnick Jr. said that
"whenever possible, prescribing decisions should be made by a
physician with knowledge of a patient's medical history and the
ability to follow up."
Second booster yields higher marginal benefit in elderly
Frail elderly people may get more protection against
COVID-19 from a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine from
Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna than they got
from their third dose, new findings suggest.
Researchers studied 61,344 residents of long-term care
facilities in Ontario after Omicron became the dominant
coronavirus variant. More than 13,650 residents tested positive
during the study. For those whose most recent shot was a third
dose at least 12 weeks earlier, a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine
was 19% more effective against infection, 31% more effective
against symptomatic infection, and 40% more effective against
severe illness from the virus, researchers reported on Wednesday
in The BMJ https://www.bmj.com/content/378/bmj-2022-071502.
The extra protection from the fourth dose against all
outcomes was lower when the third dose had been received less
than three months earlier, although the optimal dosing interval
and the duration of protection remain unknown, the researchers
said.
Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on
vaccines in development.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)