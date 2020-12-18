Canada regulator expects to complete Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approval in coming weeks

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canadian health regulator said it expects
to complete the review on Moderna Inc's coronavirus
vaccine in the coming weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approved its emergency use on Friday.
"There is still information and data to be provided by
Moderna for review," the regulator said in a statement.
Health Canada said it cannot provide a definite timeline for
the vaccine approval but expects the process to be completed in
the coming weeks.
Canada on Tuesday also announced an agreement to receive
early deliveries of the Moderna vaccine amid a surge of new
cases that are forcing new health restrictions across the
country.
Moderna had begun the rolling submission of its vaccine
candidate in Canada in October following positive early results
from studies.
Last week Canada's health ministry had approved Pfizer Inc's
vaccine , developed with Germany's BioNTech SE
.
It has also received applications for other experimental
vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson
.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)