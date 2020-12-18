Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Canada regulator expects to complete Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approval in coming weeks

12/18/2020 | 10:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canadian health regulator said it expects to complete the review on Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its emergency use on Friday.

"There is still information and data to be provided by Moderna for review," the regulator said in a statement.

Health Canada said it cannot provide a definite timeline for the vaccine approval but expects the process to be completed in the coming weeks.

Canada on Tuesday also announced an agreement to receive early deliveries of the Moderna vaccine amid a surge of new cases that are forcing new health restrictions across the country.

Moderna had begun the rolling submission of its vaccine candidate in Canada in October following positive early results from studies.

Last week Canada's health ministry had approved Pfizer Inc's vaccine , developed with Germany's BioNTech SE .

It has also received applications for other experimental vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson .

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.45% 7508 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
BIONTECH SE -2.06% 104.24 Delayed Quote.207.67%
MODERNA, INC. -2.62% 140.23 Delayed Quote.616.92%
PFIZER INC. -0.92% 37.68 Delayed Quote.1.51%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:56aCanada regulator expects to complete Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approval in com..
RE
03:37aUS authorizes emergency use of Moderna vaccine
AQ
01:55aModerna's Covid-19 Vaccine Is Cleared for American Use -- Update
DJ
01:33aMODERNA, EXXON, ALPHABET, AMAZON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
01:14aModerna Shot Expected to Bolster U.S. Vaccine Efforts -- Update
DJ
12:57aModerna's Covid-19 Vaccine Is Cleared for American Use
DJ
12:51aWhere are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
RE
12:48aHow the Moderna vaccine stacks up against Pfizer/BioNTech's
RE
12:47aMODERNA : Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
BU
12:44aMODERNA : U.S. authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, elderly next in line for sho..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 474 M - -
Net income 2020 -644 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -99,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55 490 M 55 490 M -
EV / Sales 2020 111x
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 131,63 $
Last Close Price 140,23 $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.616.92%56 982
LONZA GROUP AG58.10%46 883
CELLTRION, INC.96.69%42 982
SEAGEN INC.76.05%35 686
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.16.75%34 309
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.315.22%20 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ