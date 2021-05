Moderna Inc. agreed to provide its Covid-19 vaccine to the Covax initiative at Moderna's lowest-tiered price. "U.S. Support for Patent Waiver Unlikely to Cost Covid-19 Vaccine Makers in Short Term" at 3:19 p.m. ET, incorrectly said Moderna agreed to donate the doses.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-07-21 1940ET