    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Cuba to upgrade homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to confront Omicron

12/01/2021 | 12:50pm EST
HAVANA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Cuban health authorities said that researchers in the communist-run country are upgrading its homegrown COVID vaccines to ensure protection against the new Omicron variant.

The Caribbean island nation, whose economy hinges on tourism, sharply eased entry requirements in mid-November following a successful inoculation drive with domestically developed vaccines. Both infections and deaths from COVID-19 https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/cuba have dropped off to 2% or less of their peaks, according to a Reuters tally.

Vicente Verez, director of Cuba's Finlay Institute for Vaccines, said on Tuesday on state-run media it was clear that Cuba's Soberana vaccine would continue to provide "a certain level of protection" against Omicron, but said the extent of that protection was still uncertain.

“We decided as of last week to start developing a Soberana Plus variant having the Omicron RBD protein," Verez said, referring to the receptor-binding domain (RBD), a key part of the virus located on its "spike". "We have already started it, and that protein is being built at the moment."

Some global vaccine manufacturers, including BioNTech https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/biontech-ceo-says-current-vaccine-likely-protect-against-severe-covid-omicron-2021-11-30 , have expressed guarded confidence that their vaccines would offer strong protection against Omicron. Others, like Moderna, have raised the prospect of a material drop in protection.

It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible than other variants, or if it causes more severe disease.

Cuba has developed an unusually large biotech sector for a country its size, partly in a bid for sovereignty given crippling U.S. sanctions. It has made vaccines available to several of its allies, including Venezuela, Nicaragua and Iran.

Cuba has yet to detect the Omicron variant, but earlier this week announced it would tighten restrictions beginning Dec. 4 on passengers from certain African countries https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/cuba-tightens-restrictions-eight-african-countries-over-omicron-concerns-2021-11-29 due to the new variant.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 449 M - -
Net income 2021 11 169 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 352,43 $
Average target price 272,53 $
Spread / Average Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.237.35%142 893
LONZA GROUP AG30.63%59 859
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.63%49 504
SEAGEN INC.-8.64%29 257
CELLTRION, INC.-42.34%23 827
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY38.72%22 016