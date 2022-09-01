Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  14:45 01/09/2022 BST
132.92 USD   +0.49%
02:36pEU regulator clears tweaked versions of COVID vaccines
AQ
02:36pEMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Authorization for the Use of Moderna's Omicron-Targeting Bivalent Booster in the European Union
EQ
02:36pModerna Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Covid-19 Omicron Vaccine Candidate
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Authorization for the Use of Moderna's Omicron-Targeting Bivalent Booster in the European Union

09/01/2022 | 02:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Moderna, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Authorization for the Use of Moderna's Omicron-Targeting Bivalent Booster in the European Union

01.09.2022 / 15:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EMA COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE (CHMP) ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING AUTHORIZATION FOR THE USE OF MODERNA’S OMICRON-TARGETING BIVALENT BOOSTER IN THE EUROPEAN UNION

Study results show mRNA-1273.214 has demonstrated significantly higher antibody titers against Omicron BA.1 and BA.4/5 subvariants when compared with mRNA-1273

Positive recommendation follows recent amendment to European Commission (EC) COVID-19 vaccine agreement to supply Omicron-targeting bivalent candidates

In addition to the CHMP positive opinion, Moderna has received approvals for mRNA-1273.214 in Australia, Switzerland, and the UK

 

CAMBRIDGE, MA – (ACCESS WIRE)— September 01, 2022-- Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 (mRNA-1273.214), the company’s next-generation bivalent vaccine candidate that contains mRNA-1273 and a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant of concern (BA.1). Following the CHMP's positive opinion, the European Commission will make an authorization decision on the use of mRNA-1273.214 as a booster dose for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older, who have previously received at least a primary vaccination course against COVID- 19.

"We are thankful for the CHMP’s positive recommendation, which reinforces the body of the clinical data supporting mRNA-1273.214 and its potential role in protecting people across Europe from disease and severe outcomes associated with COVID-19," said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to the European Commission’s first authorization decision on an Omicron-targeting bivalent booster and working with countries across Europe to provide this next-generation booster candidate in the fight against COVID-19."

The decision from the CHMP is based on clinical trial data from a Phase 2/3 trial, in which mRNA-1273.214 met all primary endpoints, including superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron (BA.1) when compared to the currently authorized 50 microgram booster dose of Spikevax (mRNA-1273) in previously uninfected participants. A booster dose of Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 (mRNA-1273.214) increased neutralizing geometric mean titers (GMT) against Omicron approximately 8-fold above baseline levels. In addition, Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 (mRNA-1273.214) elicited higher neutralizing antibody titers against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 when compared to Spikevax (mRNA-1273) regardless of prior infection status or age, including in those aged 65 and older. mRNA-1273.214 was generally well tolerated, with a reactogenicity and safety profile consistent with the currently authorized booster.

The recommendation follows a recent agreement between Moderna and the European Commission to convert contractually agreed doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax, mRNA-1273) to the Company’s Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccines for supply in 2022, pending regulatory approval. In addition, the European Commission agreed to purchase an additional 15 million doses of Omicron-targeting vaccine booster candidates from Moderna.

Moderna has received approval for omicron-targeting bivalent boosters in the United States, Australia, Switzerland, and the UK to date and has completed regulatory submissions worldwide.


About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

 

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: development of the Company’s COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273.214, or Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1); the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adoption of a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 (mRNA-1273.214) as a booster dose for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older; the potential authorization of mRNA-1273.214 as a booster dose for immunization to prevent COVID-19; the ability of mRNA-1273.214 to induce higher neutralizing antibody titers against Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 than the Company's vaccine candidate against the ancestral strain of SARS-CoV-2 (mRNA-1273); the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of mRNA-1273.214; and the ability of mRNA-1273.214 to protect against COVID-19. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Moderna’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Moderna Contacts

Media:
Luke Mircea Willats
Director, Corporate Communications
luke.mirceawillats@modernatx.com

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.


01.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1433655  01.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:36pEU regulator clears tweaked versions of COVID vaccines
AQ
02:36pEMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Adopts Positive Opinion Recom..
EQ
02:36pModerna Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Covid-19 Omicron Vaccine Candidate
DJ
02:26pEU regulator backs Omicron-adapted COVID shots
RE
02:18pModerna receives fda authorization for emergency use of omicron-targeting bivalent covi..
AQ
02:18pModerna's Omicron Variant-focused COVID-19 Vaccine Gets EU Medicines Agency Panel's OK
MT
02:17pFDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Use as a Booster..
AQ
12:29pEU Recommends Updated Covid-19 Booster Shots From Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna
DJ
12:00pU.S. CDC advisers expected to recommend Omicron specific vaccine boosters
RE
09:02aDuclos to make vaccine announcement as Health Canada reviews Omicron booster
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 892 M - 18 809 M
Net income 2022 11 063 M - 9 505 M
Net cash 2022 16 218 M - 13 933 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51 744 M 51 744 M 44 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 132,27 $
Average target price 214,00 $
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-47.92%51 744
LONZA GROUP AG-31.28%39 866
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.63%39 663
SEAGEN INC.-0.20%28 457
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.87%24 806
CELLTRION, INC.-4.29%19 481