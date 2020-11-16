Log in
MRNA
MODERNA, INC.
(MRNA)
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
11/16 11:27:53 am
96.16
USD
+7.57%
11:25a
EXCLUSIVE
: EU eyes COVID vaccine deal with Moderna at less than $25 per dose, says source
RE
11:25a
EXPERT VIEWS
: Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19
RE
11:20a
VACCINE ROLLOUT COULD CAUSE U.S. DOLLAR TO FALL 20% IN 2021
: Citi
RE
EU EYES COVID-19 VACCINE DEAL WITH MODERNA AT LESS THAN $25 PER DOSE - EU SOURCE
0
11/16/2020 | 11:14am EST
EU EYES COVID-19 VACCINE DEAL WITH MODERNA AT LESS THAN $25 PER DOSE - EU SOURCE
0
All news about MODERNA, INC.
11:25a
EXCLUSIVE
: EU eyes COVID vaccine deal with Moderna at less than $25 per dose, s..
RE
11:25a
EXPERT VIEWS
: Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-1..
RE
11:20a
VACCINE ROLLOUT COULD CAUSE U.S. DOL
: Citi
RE
11:17a
THE LATEST
: Amid surge, New Jersey slashes gathering limits
AQ
11:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:14a
Eu eyes covid-19 vaccine deal with moderna at less than $25 per dose - eu sou..
RE
11:07a
MODERNA VACCINE STABILITY ENABLES DI
: U.S. official
RE
10:59a
Dollar treads water after fresh virus vaccine news
RE
10:58a
World stocks hit record on economic recovery, vaccine optimism
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
391 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-732 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
3 397 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-57,4x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
35 373 M
35 373 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
81,8x
EV / Sales 2021
5,71x
Nbr of Employees
1 100
Free-Float
89,9%
More Financials
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
93,80 $
Last Close Price
89,39 $
Spread / Highest target
52,1%
Spread / Average Target
4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target
-54,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Stéphane Bancel
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge
President
Noubar B. Afeyan
Chairman
David W. Meline
Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres
Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.
357.00%
35 373
LONZA GROUP AG
71.12%
49 158
CELLTRION, INC.
59.39%
34 947
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
12.57%
33 347
SEAGEN INC.
53.96%
31 718
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.
315.22%
20 324
More Results
