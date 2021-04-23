EU Medicines Agency Recommends Boost in Manufacturing Capacity for Covid Vaccines

By Cecilia Butini



The European Medicines Agency said Friday that its human medicines committee has adopted recommendations to increase manufacturing capacity and supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the European Union.

The agency said it has approved an increase in batch size and process scale-up at Pfizer Inc.'s manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium, a move which is expected to have a "significant" impact on the supply of the vaccine it developed with BioNTech SE.

The agency's committee for medicinal products for human use also recommended the approval of a new filling line at Moderna Inc.'s manufacturing site in Rovi, Spain, the EMA said.

