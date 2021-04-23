Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU Medicines Agency Recommends Boost in Manufacturing Capacity for Covid Vaccines

04/23/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cecilia Butini

The European Medicines Agency said Friday that its human medicines committee has adopted recommendations to increase manufacturing capacity and supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the European Union.

The agency said it has approved an increase in batch size and process scale-up at Pfizer Inc.'s manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium, a move which is expected to have a "significant" impact on the supply of the vaccine it developed with BioNTech SE.

The agency's committee for medicinal products for human use also recommended the approval of a new filling line at Moderna Inc.'s manufacturing site in Rovi, Spain, the EMA said.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-21 0931ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 2.72% 176.4891 Delayed Quote.107.25%
MODERNA, INC. 2.58% 173.565 Delayed Quote.60.91%
PFIZER, INC. -0.21% 38.56 Delayed Quote.7.39%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
09:32aEU Medicines Agency Recommends Boost in Manufacturing Capacity for Covid Vacc..
DJ
06:06aSwissmedic Discovers 1,485 Reports Of Suspected Adverse Reactions Tto COVID-1..
MT
03:44aJ&J Covid-19 Vaccine Pause Over Blood-Clot Fear Heads to Review
DJ
01:02aDGAP-NEWS : BB BIOTECH AG: Le efficaci campagne di -2-
DJ
01:02aDGAP-NEWS : BB BIOTECH AG: Le efficaci campagne di vaccinazione aprono la via d'..
DJ
12:34aMODERNA  : J&J COVID-19 vaccine expected to be imported to India by July - repor..
RE
04/22MODERNA  : U.S. administers 218.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
04/22MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 282,183,915 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of A..
RE
04/22MODERNA  : Patenting During A Pandemic
AQ
04/22PFIZER  : Moderna COVID-19 Jabs Safe For Pregnant People, Study Finds
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 285 M - -
Net income 2021 9 475 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67 328 M 67 328 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 164,00 $
Last Close Price 168,10 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.60.91%67 328
LONZA GROUP AG-0.91%45 595
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.26.10%43 328
CELLTRION, INC.-19.78%35 120
SEAGEN INC.-17.98%26 045
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-8.87%19 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ