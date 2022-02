Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency's safety committee said on Friday it was reviewing reports of heavy menstrual bleeding and absence of menstruation with COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna .

The assessment is in view of reports of menstrual disorders with both vaccines, and it is not yet clear whether there is a causal link between the COVID-19 vaccines and the reports, the agency said.

