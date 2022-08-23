EU regulator to discuss Moderna, Pfizer Omicron shots applications on Sept 1

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will
hold an extraordinary meeting on Sept. 1 to discuss applications
from Moderna and Pfizer for vaccine boosters
modified to target the Omicron variant, the regulator said on
Tuesday.
The new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1-subvariant
of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.
Britain earlier this month became the first country to clear
Moderna's shot, which is also the world's first bivalent
vaccine.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)