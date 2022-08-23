Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  16:42 23/08/2022 BST
141.64 USD   -0.58%
04:01pEU regulator to discuss Moderna, Pfizer Omicron shots applications on Sept 1
RE
02:27pAstraZeneca may not stay in vaccines, but CEO has no COVID regrets
RE
08/22Canada buys up millions more doses of Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
EU regulator to discuss Moderna, Pfizer Omicron shots applications on Sept 1

08/23/2022 | 04:01pm BST
Aug 23 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will hold an extraordinary meeting on Sept. 1 to discuss applications from Moderna and Pfizer for vaccine boosters modified to target the Omicron variant, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1-subvariant of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

Britain earlier this month became the first country to clear Moderna's shot, which is also the world's first bivalent vaccine.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -0.53% 141.525 Delayed Quote.-43.91%
PFIZER, INC. -1.40% 48.22 Delayed Quote.-16.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 21 892 M - 18 618 M
Net income 2022 11 063 M - 9 408 M
Net cash 2022 16 218 M - 13 792 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55 734 M 55 734 M 47 399 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,4%
