Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU secures extra 20 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for Q1 2022

12/19/2021 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with BioNTech and Pfizer for an extra 20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to EU member states in the first quarter of 2022.

These doses come on top of an already scheduled 195 million doses from BioNTech-Pfizer, bringing the total number of deliveries in the first quarter to 215 million, a commission statement said.

The commission and member states have also exercised an option to order more than 200 million BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 doses adapted for the Omicron variant and expect delivery from the second quarter of 2022.

These doses would bring the total number of deliveries by BioNTech-Pfizer to 650 million doses during 2022, the commission statement said.

Governments across Europe are struggling to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections caused by the rapid spread of the newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant.

On Dec. 16, the European Commission had said that it has reached an agreement with Moderna to rush deliveries of the U.S. company's COVID-19 vaccine to Germany and other European Union member states.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 1.27% 287.28 Delayed Quote.252.40%
MODERNA, INC. 4.53% 294.8 Delayed Quote.182.19%
PFIZER, INC. -2.89% 59.48 Delayed Quote.61.59%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
09:10aEU secures extra 20 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for Q1 2022
RE
12/18U.S. administers 493.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
12/18U.S. CDC Says Delivered 605,954,475 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Dec 18
RE
12/17MODERNA : Statement on Intellectual Property
PU
12/17S&P 500 Posts 1.9% Weekly Decline, Led by Energy, Consumer Discretionary, Technology Se..
MT
12/17U.S. administers 491.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
12/17Sputnik V booster strengthens Omicron defence, developer says
RE
12/17J&J, two other shots weaker against Omicron -study
RE
12/17J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V COVID-19 shots less effective against Omicron -study
RE
12/17Today on Wall Street: Backlash
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 503 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 294,80 $
Average target price 271,13 $
Spread / Average Target -8,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.182.19%119 527
LONZA GROUP AG31.50%60 258
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.26%51 090
SEAGEN INC.-14.27%27 456
CELLTRION, INC.-42.34%23 831
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY47.54%23 416