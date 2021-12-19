EU secures extra 20 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for Q1 2022

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Sunday it
had reached an agreement with BioNTech and Pfizer
for an extra 20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine
to be delivered to EU member states in the first quarter of
2022.
These doses come on top of an already scheduled 195 million
doses from BioNTech-Pfizer, bringing the total number of
deliveries in the first quarter to 215 million, a commission
statement said.
The commission and member states have also exercised an
option to order more than 200 million BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19
doses adapted for the Omicron variant and expect delivery from
the second quarter of 2022.
These doses would bring the total number of deliveries by
BioNTech-Pfizer to 650 million doses during 2022, the commission
statement said.
Governments across Europe are struggling to curb a sharp
rise in COVID-19 infections caused by the rapid spread of the
newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant.
On Dec. 16, the European Commission had said that it has
reached an agreement with Moderna to rush deliveries of
the U.S. company's COVID-19 vaccine to Germany and other
European Union member states.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan, William Maclean)