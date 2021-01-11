Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

01/11/2021 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* EU in talks for more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines - sources

* Moderna seeks higher price than EU's first contract-source

* EU in talks for Valneva's vaccine candidate - sources

* Close to ordering 200 mln doses of Novavax shot - source

BRUSSELS/MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an internal document.

The bloc, with a population of nearly 450 million, has already booked a total of almost 2.3 billion doses from six vaccine makers. Most vaccines require two doses, and only two vaccines have so far been authorised for use in the EU.

U.S. biotech firm Moderna produces one of the two shots approved by the EU - the other being from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech - and has already signed a contract with the bloc to supply 160 million doses.

Despite deliveries not having started, the EU is already seeking additional doses from Moderna, according to an internal document prepared by the German health ministry and reviewed by Reuters, as the bloc scrambles to vaccinate as many people as possible amid a surge in infections.

Two EU officials, on condition of anonymity, confirmed talks were under way with Moderna for additional doses, but one added the price demanded by the company was twice as high as that agreed in the first contract.

That complicated the negotiations, the official said.

Neither official said how many doses the EU was seeking.

Moderna did not comment on the EU talks or pricing details.

The European Commission, which coordinates EU talks with vaccine makers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The EU sought a price for its first contract with Moderna of below $25 per dose, an EU negotiator told Reuters in November. The agreed price has not been disclosed.

Some EU countries have opted not to take up their share of Moderna vaccines under the first EU order, the German document says, despite each of the 27 EU states having the right to a portion of shots equal to its share of the EU population.

It is not clear why some governments have done this.

The Moderna vaccine is the most expensive negotiated by the EU, with the company saying prior to its November deal with the EU that it would sell shots for between $25 and $37 per dose, depending on the volumes ordered.

According to the document, Germany has secured 50 million doses, or almost a third of the Moderna shots booked so far by the EU, despite having a population of less than 20% of the EU's total.

NEW DEALS

The EU is also talking to French pharmaceutical firm Valneva about a potential deal for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, two EU officials involved in the negotiations said.

Millions of doses of the Valneva vaccine, which started Phase I and II clinical trials in December, have already been booked by Britain. Before applying for approval, vaccines must prove safe and effective in large-scale Phase III trials.

Valneva and the European Commission did not respond to requests for comment.

The EU is also close to signing a contract with U.S. firm Novavax for up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, one of the EU officials said, adding a deal was "imminent".

In December, the European Commission said it had concluded preliminary talks with Novavax, a move that usually precedes the signing of a contract.

Novavax was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio in Brussels and Elvira Pollina in Milan. Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold and Andreas Rinke in Berlin and Matthis Blamont in Paris. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 4.12% 104.8407 Delayed Quote.23.15%
MODERNA, INC. 2.78% 116.345 Delayed Quote.7.93%
NOVAVAX, INC. -4.15% 116.355 Delayed Quote.9.28%
VALNEVA SE 8.12% 8.07 Real-time Quote.-3.10%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
11:06aEU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax
RE
11:06aModerna seeking a price per dose twice as high as that agreed with eu in exis..
RE
11:06aEu in talks with moderna for more doses of its covid-19 vaccine - sources
RE
09:30aMODERNA : Royal Pharmaceutical Society - RPS welcomes approval of new Moderna va..
AQ
08:03aNovavax bosses cash out for $46 million with COVID-19 vaccine trials still un..
RE
07:55aREUTERS NEXT-Travel body rejects compulsory COVID-19 shots, experts say herd ..
RE
07:21aMODERNA : Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs ..
BU
04:27aREUTERS NEXT-COVID-19 vaccine roll-out won't achieve herd immunity this year-..
RE
01/10Algeria registers Sputnik vaccine for use, Russian wealth fund says
RE
01/10SCARCE DOSES AND EMPTY VACCINATION C : Germany's vaccine rollout headache
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 513 M - -
Net income 2020 -560 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -93,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44 616 M 44 616 M -
EV / Sales 2020 81,9x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 135,13 $
Last Close Price 112,75 $
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.7.93%44 616
LONZA GROUP AG3.55%49 472
CELLTRION, INC.4.18%45 792
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.65%36 635
SEAGEN INC.1.44%32 138
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD2.02%22 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ