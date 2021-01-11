EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

* EU in talks for more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines - sources
* Moderna seeks higher price than EU's first contract-source
* EU in talks for Valneva's vaccine candidate - sources
* Close to ordering 200 mln doses of Novavax shot - source
BRUSSELS/MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The European Union is in
talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine
despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying
to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax,
according to two EU officials and an internal document.
The bloc, with a population of nearly 450 million, has
already booked a total of almost 2.3 billion doses from six
vaccine makers. Most vaccines require two doses and only two
vaccines have so far been authorised for use in the EU.
U.S. biotech company Moderna produces one of the
two shots approved by the EU - the other being from U.S.
drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech
- and has already signed a contract with the bloc to
supply 160 million doses.
Despite deliveries not having started, the EU is already
seeking additional doses from Moderna, according to an internal
document prepared by the German health ministry and reviewed by
Reuters, as the bloc scrambles to vaccinate as many people as
possible amid a surge in infections.
Two EU officials, on condition of anonymity, confirmed talks
were under way with Moderna for additional doses, but one added
that the price demanded by the company was twice as high as that
agreed in the first contract.
That complicated negotiations, the official said.
Neither official said how many doses the EU was seeking.
Moderna and the European Commission, which coordinates EU
talks with vaccine makers, declined to comment.
The EU sought a price of below $25 per dose for its first
contract with Moderna, an EU negotiator told Reuters in
November. The agreed price has not been disclosed.
Some EU countries have opted not to take up their share of
Moderna vaccines under the first EU order, the German document
says, despite each of the 27 EU states having the right to a
portion of shots equal to its share of the EU population.
It is not clear why some governments have done this.
The Moderna vaccine is the most expensive negotiated by the
EU, with the company saying prior to its November deal with the
bloc that it would sell shots for between $25 and $37 per dose,
depending on the volumes ordered.
The document says that Germany has secured 50 million doses,
or almost a third of the Moderna shots booked so far by the EU,
despite having a population of less than 20% of the EU's total.
NEW DEALS
The EU is also talking to French pharmaceuticals company
Valneva about a potential deal for its COVID-19 vaccine
candidate, said two EU officials involved in the negotiations.
Millions of doses of the Valneva vaccine, which started
Phase I and II clinical trials in December, have already been
booked by Britain. Before applying for approval, vaccines must
prove safe and effective in large-scale Phase III trials.
Valneva did not respond to requests for comment and the
European Commission declined to comment.
The EU is also close to signing a contract with U.S. company
Novavax for up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19
vaccine candidate, one of the EU officials said, adding that a
deal was "imminent".
In December the European Commission said it had concluded
preliminary talks with Novavax, a move that usually precedes the
signing of a contract.
Novavax was not immediately available to comment.
