EU watchdog okays production capacity hikes for J&J, Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The EU drugs regulator approved
increasing the manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines from
Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech
as Europe gears up for the fight against the
Omicron variant.
Several European countries are battling soaring COVID-19
cases, even as regulators debate over the efficacy of vaccines
against the fast-spreading variant.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it had
approved an additional manufacturing site for Johnson &
Johnson's Janssen vaccine in Marcy-l'Étoile, France. The
manufacturing site is operated by Sanofi Pasteur, which will
make the finished product.
The regulator also gave the nod for increasing production of
Moderna's Spikevax shot at the manufacturing site in Madrid,
which is operated by ROVI Contract Manufacturing.
This will allow for the production of around 25 million
additional Spikevax doses every month for the European Union and
other countries through the COVAX initiative.
The production of an active substance for Pfizer/BioNTech's
COVID-19 vaccine will be increased at the Andover, Massachusetts
site operated by Wyeth Pharma, EMA said.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)