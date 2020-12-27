FACTBOX-What happens if the U.S. government runs out of money on Monday?

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's threat not
to sign a $2.3 trillion spending package approved by Congress
has already shuttered an emergency unemployment aid program
and threatens a partial federal government shutdown
at midnight on Monday.
The bill provides $892 billion in coronavirus relief and
$1.4 trillion to keep regular government operations running
through the fiscal year.
Without Trump's signature, Congress would need to pass a
stopgap funding bill that he is willing to sign to keep federal
agencies fully operating.
The Trump administration has not said what it will do if the
government runs out of money, but previous lapses have led to
tens of thousands of non-essential workers being put on leave
and others, including those dealing with public safety, forced
to work without pay.
Here's what would likely happen if the White House and
Congress cannot agree on a spending plan:
PANDEMIC ECONOMIC ASSISTANCE: The legislation would provide
$600 stimulus checks to millions of struggling Americans. Trump,
in one of his chief criticisms of the bill, has said the payouts
are too small and has demanded the checks be increased to $2000.
Unemployment benefits being paid out to about 14 million
Americans through pandemic programs lapsed on Saturday, but
could be restarted if Trump signs the bill. The bill would keep
the benefits going through mid-March.
The spending package also extends a moratorium on evictions
that expires on Dec. 31, refreshes support for small business
payrolls, provides funding to help schools re-open and aid for
the transport industry and vaccine distribution.
All of the relief programs are at risk unless an agreement
can be reached.
VACCINE DISTRIBUTION: The federal government has already
purchased 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, or enough for 200
million people, from Moderna and Pfizer but needs additional
funds to purchase more doses. It also signed contracts with
other companies for vaccines that have yet to be authorized.
Private companies, including McKesson, UPS and FedEx, are
distributing the doses but have been relying on staff in the
Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human
Services for support.
States have received $340 million from the U.S. government
to help offset costs they have borne from the vaccine rollout
but say they face a shortfall of around $8 billion. A shutdown
would halt plans by Congress to distribute funding to make up
for that shortfall.
HEALTHCARE: Previous shutdowns have led to widespread
furloughs for workers at the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC), one of the agencies leading the response to
the coronavirus pandemic. A CDC program to track flu outbreaks
was halted during a 2013 shutdown; in 2018, the government kept
the program running during another shutdown, saying "immediate
response to urgent disease outbreaks" would continue.
MILITARY: The Defense Department continued operating through
the last shutdown, which stretched 35 days through late 2018 and
early 2019. During that period, the United States was unable to
send paychecks to service members and civilian employees.
Active-duty military personnel were considered essential
workers; some civilian employees and contractors were
furloughed.
LAW ENFORCEMENT: The FBI and other law enforcement agencies
continued working during previous shutdowns. The FBI Agents
Association said after the last shutdown that funding lapses
made it harder to pursue cases, in part because they were unable
to pay informants. Federal courts largely remained open through
the last shutdown because they had enough money available to
sustain them through the shutdown.
NATIONAL PARKS AND MONUMENTS: National parks and monuments
largely remained open during the last shutdown, though some
places, such as Philadelphia's Independence Hall, closed. Other
parks remained open with limited staffing, leading to complaints
about overflowing trash, uncleaned bathrooms and illegal
campsites as visitors fended for themselves.
FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT: Market regulators were forced to
furlough staff during the last shutdown. The Securities and
Exchange Commission kept sufficient staff in place to monitor
markets and "respond to emergency situations." It continued to
accept corporate filings.
MAIL DELIVERY: Deliveries continued as usual during previous
shutdowns because the U.S. Postal Service receives no tax
dollars for day-to-day operations.
TRAVEL: The Transportation Security Administration workers
who screen airline passengers continued working during the last
shutdown. So did air traffic controllers, who the government
considered to be essential employees.
The 2018-2019 shutdown came to an end when absences by air
traffic controllers raised the prospect of many flights into and
out of New York being canceled, provoking a compromise between
Trump and Congress.
