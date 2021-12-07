Fauci says early evidence points to Omicron being more transmissible but less severe

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Preliminary evidence indicates
that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus likely has a higher
degree of transmissibility but is less severe, top U.S.
infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.
Although more data is needed, early cases of Omicron seem to
require fewer hospitalizations and patients are less likely to
need oxygen, Fauci told reporters at a White House briefing.
More data is expected next week, Fauci said, but it will
take a few weeks to reach any definitive conclusions.
The United States is continuously reevaluating travel
restrictions it imposed on some southern African countries when
Omicron was first detected, but they will remain in place for a
"reasonable period of time," White House COVID-19 response
coordinator Jeff Zients said at the briefing.
Zients said the United States administered 12.5 million
vaccines in the last week, the highest number of vaccinations
since May, around 7 million of which were booster doses.
