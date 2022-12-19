Advanced search
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
193.29 USD   -6.74%
Futures higher after two-week selloff, Tesla jumps on Musk poll

12/19/2022 | 06:33am EST
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Monday after equities suffered two straight weeks of losses, while Tesla shares rose after CEO Elon Musk launched a poll asking if he should quit as Twitter's boss.

Shares of the electric-car maker jumped 5.0% in premarket trading after the poll showed about 57.5% of the 17.5 million people voted in favor of him stepping down from Twitter.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost over 2% each last week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled more policy tightening, and the central bank projected that interest rates would top the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.

Comments from New York Fed President John Williams further bruised sentiment on Friday as he said it remains possible the U.S. central bank will raise rates more than it expects next year.

However, money market participants still place a 73.5% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in February to 4.5%-4.75%, with a terminal rate of 4.84% in May 2023.

"What investors are wrestling with now is just how much economic pain central banks are willing to inflict with rate rises to drag inflation back to targeted levels," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Economic data this week including housing starts, consumer confidence, weekly jobless claims and core personal consumption spending growth for November will set the investor mood, providing more clues on future rate hikes by the central bank.

At 5:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 102 points, or 0.31%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.5 points, or 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55.5 points, or 0.49%.

Moderna Inc advanced 4.2% after Jefferies upgraded the biotechnology firm's stock to "buy" from "hold", citing cancer therapy opportunities.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.45% 0.67168 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.21883 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.73242 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.27% 1.06155 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
HALMA PLC 0.10% 2070 Delayed Quote.-35.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012103 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
MODERNA, INC. -6.74% 193.29 Delayed Quote.-23.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.89% 11243.72 Real-time Quote.-31.11%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.97% 10705.41 Real-time Quote.-31.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.63857 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
TESLA, INC. -4.72% 150.23 Delayed Quote.-57.35%
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 094 M - -
Net income 2022 8 893 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74 258 M 74 258 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 193,29 $
Average target price 222,75 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
