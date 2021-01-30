Germany is already ordering vaccines for 2022, minister says

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany is ordering vaccines for
2022 in case regular or booster doses are needed to keep the
population immune against variants of COVID-19, Health Minister
Jens Spahn said on Saturday, amid growing frustration in Europe
at the slow pace of vaccination.
Speaking at an online town hall of healthcare workers, Spahn
defended the progress made on procuring and administering
vaccines, saying 2.3 million of Germany's 83 million people had
already received a dose.
European governments have faced criticism over supply and
production bottlenecks as vaccine makers AstraZeneca,
Pfizer and Moderna have all announced cuts to
delivery volumes just as they were expected to ramp up
production.
Germany - Europe's largest economy - has been crippled by a
second lockdown introduced in November, and many in the general
public are looking enviously at the faster pace of vaccination
in Britain, Israel and the United States.
"We are now actually ordering further vaccines for 2022, to
have at least some on hand," Spahn said. "Nobody knows if we'll
need a booster... With production capacities now being extended,
we'll order vaccines as a precaution. If we don't need them,
good, but if we do then they'll be available."
Some of Germany's powerful regional premiers joined the
chorus of criticism of the federal government on Saturday, ahead
of Monday's meeting of a new vaccination task force that will
bring national and regional players around the same table with
pharma companies and European Union representatives.
Bavarian premier Markus Soeder proposed new rules allowing
the state to have more say in directing vaccine supplies to
those who need them most.
"We need an emergency vaccine economy in which the state
sets clear rules," he told Die Welt newspaper, calling for
authorities to consider authorising Chinese and Russian vaccines
for use in Europe.
Authorities reported 13,321 new infections in Germany on
Saturday and 794 deaths, though the number of cases per 100,000
people over seven days fell by three to 91. The government says
the number must be below 50 to prevent hospitals from being
overwhelmed.
