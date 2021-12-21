Global stocks rise sharply with investors' renewed risk appetite; oil settles up

(Adds market close)
* Wall Street recoups previous session's losses
* U.S. dollar slips
* Oil prices gain ground
NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed
significantly higher on Tuesday after a bruising session the
prior day, with oil prices also gaining as investors sought
riskier assets despite surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus
variant https://www.reuters.com/world/omicron-spreading-infecting-vaccinated-who-2021-12-20
around the world.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would be taking
steps to fight the Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/world/us/omicron-surges-biden-expand-testing-warn-unvaccinated-2021-12-21,
by opening federal testing sites in New York City and buying
500 million at-home tests Americans can order online for free.
Israel is set to offer a fourth dose of the
COVID-19 vaccination to people over 60 years old.
World shares had fallen earlier in the week after Omicron
infections multiplied around the world, but strong corporate
earnings and reports that Moderna Inc's COVID-19
vaccine provides protection against the variant gave investors
hope on Tuesday. U.S. stocks had also taken a hit after Biden's
$1.75 trillion spending bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/schumer-says-senate-vote-biden-plan-despite-manchin-objections-2021-12-20
was dealt a potentially fatal blow on Sunday.
"We think this was kind of overdue over the past couple of
weeks. We're kind of set up for a rally in time for Santa Claus,
which officially begins next Monday," said Scott Brown,
technical market strategist at LPL Financial, explaining that a
so-called Santa Claus rally can happen in the last five trading
days of the year and first two of the new year.
"We think we've had a little bit of a washout. We saw a lot
of fear rush into the market."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% to
35,492.7, and the S&P 500 gained 1.78% to 4,649.23. The
Nasdaq Composite added 2.4% to close at 15,341.09.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 1.61%.
Oil prices settled up more than 3% despite signs of
improving supply and concerns the spread of Omicron would curb
travel and crimp demand for fuel.
Brent crude settled up $2.46, or 3.4%, at $73.98 a
barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose
$2.51, or 3.7%, to $71.12 a barrel.
The United States is considering cutting quarantine time for
people with COVID-19. The CEO of Delta Air Lines
asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention to slash quarantine time to five days from 10.
A somber U.S. trading session on Monday underscored market
fears that rapidly rising cases of the coronavirus variant would
yet again force governments around the world to impose lockdown
measures, potentially choking off fragile economic recoveries
from similar measures earlier in the year.
Still, investors on Tuesday were cautiously optimistic that
the economic hit would be less severe this time, as they bought
stocks and sold perceived safe-haven currencies such as the
dollar and Japanese yen.
The U.S. Dollar Currency Index fell slightly as
investors ploughed money into riskier currencies.
The yen, considered a safe-haven asset, was flat versus the
greenback at 114.08 per dollar.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as traders set their
sights on optimistic economic conditions, and brushed aside
inflation fears at a 20-year bond auction.
Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies - which often offer a reliable
gauge to risk sentiment - gained ground. Bitcoin
added more than 4% after trending lower in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York
Additional reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Julie Zhu in
Hong Kong; Editing by Paul Simao and Matthew Lewis)