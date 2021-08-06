Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

Aug 6 (Reuters) - One out of two Americans were fully
vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United
States launched its mass vaccination drive.
The agency said 165,918,256 people, or 50% of the total U.S.
population was fully vaccinated, while 182,368,493 people, or
70.6% of the adult population, in the country had received at
least one dose.
The United States had administered 349,787,479 doses of
COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and
distributed 405,102,715 doses.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Friday.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)