  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Moderna, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

08/06/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
Aug 6 (Reuters) - One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United States launched its mass vaccination drive.

The agency said 165,918,256 people, or 50% of the total U.S. population was fully vaccinated, while 182,368,493 people, or 70.6% of the adult population, in the country had received at least one dose.

The United States had administered 349,787,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 405,102,715 doses.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 127 M - -
Net income 2021 12 622 M - -
Net cash 2021 15 637 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 167 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
EV / Sales 2022 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.298.45%167 140
LONZA GROUP AG26.30%58 866
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.64%47 598
CELLTRION, INC.-25.07%32 177
SEAGEN INC.-7.39%29 510
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.94.07%26 953