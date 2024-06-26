Health-care companies ticked down after a poor showing from one hotly anticipated vaccine candidate.

Moderna shares slid after the biotech company said its respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, shot showed 50% efficacy in preventing the illness after 18 months.

Merck shares slipped ahead of a Food and Drug Administration ruling on commercialization of patritumab deruxtecan, a proposed antibody-drug combination treatment for lung cancer jointly developed with Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo.

