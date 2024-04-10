Health-care companies fell as traders continued a recent retreat from the sector.
Medical-device maker Philips reached a final agreement with the U.S. Justice Department and Food and Drug Administration on terms of a settlement related its Respironics ventilators, and backed its medium-term guidance.
Moderna shares initially surged after the company shared cancer-vaccine data that suggests it may work in indications outside its target of melanoma.
