Health-care companies fell as traders continued a recent retreat from the sector.

Medical-device maker Philips reached a final agreement with the U.S. Justice Department and Food and Drug Administration on terms of a settlement related its Respironics ventilators, and backed its medium-term guidance.

Moderna shares initially surged after the company shared cancer-vaccine data that suggests it may work in indications outside its target of melanoma.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

