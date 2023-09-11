Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors ahead of key inflation data.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared updated Covid-19 shots, one from Pfizer and BioNTech, and one from Moderna.

CVS Health shares rallied amid hopes the drug-store chain and insurer would receive a favorable designation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Shares of Zynex rose after the medical-device maker said it would repurchase $10 million of its shares. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares rose after promising data for an eye-condition treatment in a mid-stage trial.

