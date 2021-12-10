Health Care Up As Traders Guard Against Omicron Fallout -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up, amid demand for stocks that are less susceptible to the fallout of the Omicron variant outbreak.

Shares of Moderna fell sharply after early-stage clinical trial results on a flu shot suggested it was no more effective than existing rivals.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has so far caused mostly mild cases of Covid-19 in a small group of largely vaccinated people in the U.S., federal data showed.

