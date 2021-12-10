Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Health Care Up As Traders Guard Against Omicron Fallout -- Health Care Roundup

12/10/2021
Health-care companies ticked up, amid demand for stocks that are less susceptible to the fallout of the Omicron variant outbreak.

Shares of Moderna fell sharply after early-stage clinical trial results on a flu shot suggested it was no more effective than existing rivals.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has so far caused mostly mild cases of Covid-19 in a small group of largely vaccinated people in the U.S., federal data showed.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1747ET

Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 505 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 272,21 $
Average target price 271,13 $
Spread / Average Target -0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.160.56%110 367
LONZA GROUP AG32.70%60 529
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.50.23%51 420
SEAGEN INC.-17.23%26 507
CELLTRION, INC.-42.06%24 484
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY40.32%22 270