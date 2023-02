Health-care companies rose slightly after weak earnings from one major vaccine maker.

Moderna shares fell sharply after it warned of a steep decline in demand for Covid-19 vaccines.

Health insurer Humana rose slightly after it decided to exit its employer-sponsored health benefit medical plan business, concentrating on core offerings in state programs such as Medicaid and Medicare.

02-23-23 1727ET