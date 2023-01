Health-care companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets ahead of earnings in the sector.

Most people would get one Covid-19 shot annually under Food and Drug Administration proposals for simplifying the nation's Covid-19 vaccine procedures. Moderna shares rose amid hopes that the new guidelines would boost demand for its combination flu-and-Covid shot.

