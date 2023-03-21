Health Care Up on Rotation Into Financials -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to the restoration of trust in the banking industry.

Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel will face questions from Sen. Bernie Sanders Wednesday about the pricing of the biotech concern's Covid-19 vaccine. Federal health regulators could authorize a second round of the Omicron-targeted booster shots for the elderly and other people at high-risk of severe Covid-19.

