Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
152.10 USD   -1.57%
05:35pHealth Care Up on Rotation Into Financials -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
12:26pGlobal markets live: Regeneron, Amazon, KKR, Moderna, UBS...
MS
11:22aU.S. FDA to soon decide on second round of Omicron-tailored boosters - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Care Up on Rotation Into Financials -- Health Care Roundup

03/21/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to the restoration of trust in the banking industry.

Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel will face questions from Sen. Bernie Sanders Wednesday about the pricing of the biotech concern's Covid-19 vaccine. Federal health regulators could authorize a second round of the Omicron-targeted booster shots for the elderly and other people at high-risk of severe Covid-19.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1734ET

All news about MODERNA, INC.
05:35pHealth Care Up on Rotation Into Financials -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
12:26pGlobal markets live: Regeneron, Amazon, KKR, Moderna, UBS...
MS
11:22aU.S. FDA to soon decide on second round of Omicron-tailored boosters - WSJ
RE
09:59aCentral banks to the rescue
MS
06:41aMainz Biomed ($MYNZ) Inks Accretive Partnership To Expand Marketing Reach Of ColoAlert..
AQ
12:25aModerna Likely to Price COVID-19 Shot at $130 Per Dose in US, President Says
MT
03/20Moderna expects to price its COVID vaccine at about $130 in the US
RE
03/20Vaccine makers prep bird flu shots for humans
RE
03/20Fears of contagion linger
MS
03/20Vaccine makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'; rich nations lock in suppl..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 636 M - -
Net income 2023 -954 M - -
Net cash 2023 8 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -68,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 59 595 M 59 595 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,68x
EV / Sales 2024 7,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 154,52 $
Average target price 221,94 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Paul Burton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-13.97%59 595
LONZA GROUP AG17.46%42 649
SEAGEN INC.55.95%37 499
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.38%35 623
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.09%23 277
CELLTRION, INC.-2.80%17 321