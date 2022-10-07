Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
125.15 USD   -0.37%
03:21aIndonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot
RE
10/06Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy
RE
10/06U.S. CDC Says As Of Oct 5, 3.9 Million People Received An Updated Booster Dose For Covid-19 Vaccine Since Sept 29
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot

10/07/2022 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Packages of Bio Farma's COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Command Center and Vaccine Distribution Management System (SMDV) of Bio Farma in Bandung

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is in talks with several African countries, including Nigeria, to export and donate its homemade COVID-19 vaccine, its developer said on Friday, after becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to approve a domestically developed COVID shot.

Indonesian approval for the shot, the detailed trial data of which has yet to be announced and is primarily based on coroanvirus variants preceding Omicron, underscores progress in vaccine research and in reducing reliance on foreign technology.

"With Indovac ... it's Indonesia's chance to donate," Honesti Basyir, CEO of state-owned Bio Farma, told Reuters, referring to the protein-recombinant COVID vaccine that was approved by the drug regulator, BPOM, last month.

Bio Farma said it had also submitted documents to the World Health Organization for an emergency use listing (EUL) approval for IndoVac, which would allow it to be donated through organisations such as the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX.

In the meantime, Indonesia can export the vaccine.

"It doesn't close the possibility of us exporting, as long as BPOM's approval can be accepted by local regulators," Honesti said, though adding that the priority was to vaccinate Indonesians first.

Export prospects for the vaccine are seen limited, however, as the COVID shots are in oversupply globally and Indovac is not developed to target the dominant Omicron variant.

African countries struggled early in the pandemic to secure COVID vaccines as rich countries hoarded doses. But many are now well-supplied with shots and are instead having trouble administering them, either because of hesitancy or logistics.

IndoVac, jointly developed with Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development at Baylor College of Medicine, is available as a primary shot for adults in Indonesia.

Honesti said research had begun to make an Omicron-targeted version, adding its COVID vaccine development had given Indonesia the confidence to reduce dependency on foreign technology.

Bio Farma plans to produce 20 million doses of IndoVac this year but the final supply depends on the government's vaccination plans.

Indonesia has fully vaccinated more than 63% of its 270 million people with shots made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and China's Sinovac Biotech.

Honesti said Bio Farma had stopped producing Sinovac's vaccine last year and was not in the process of getting more supplies from the Chinese company, as it shifts its focus to IndoVac.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Kate Lamb in Sydney; Editing by Miyoung Kim)

By Stanley Widianto and Kate Lamb


© Reuters 2022
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:21aIndonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot
RE
10/06Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy
RE
10/06U.S. CDC Says As Of Oct 5, 3.9 Million People Received An Updated Booster Dose For Covi..
RE
10/06COVID wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start
RE
10/05Update1 : Japan approves Pfizer's BA.5-tailored COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
10/05Covid-19 : Is The IP Truce Over?
AQ
10/05Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children
RE
10/05Moderna asks Japan health ministry to approve BA.5-tailored vaccine
AQ
10/05EU Health Agency Grants Standard Nod to Moderna's COVID-19 Jab, Renews Conditional OK f..
MT
10/03Insider Sell: Moderna
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 836 M - -
Net income 2022 10 884 M - -
Net cash 2022 16 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48 959 M 48 959 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 125,15 $
Average target price 218,07 $
Spread / Average Target 74,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-50.72%48 959
LONZA GROUP AG-33.72%38 001
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-33.53%35 901
SEAGEN INC.-11.85%25 244
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.54%24 128
CELLTRION, INC.-14.14%16 621