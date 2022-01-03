Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia to give booster shots to public from January 12 as Omicron spreads

01/03/2022 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Healthcare worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will begin giving COVID-19 booster shots to the general public from January 12, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday, as the Omicron variant spreads in the country.

Health workers were given booster doses in July and the plan now is to cover all adults who took their second shots over six months ago. Some 21 million will be covered under the booster programme this month, Budi said.

"It has been decided by Mr. President that (the programme) will begin on January 12," he said.

Indonesia has fully vaccinated 42% of its 270 million population, using shots produced by China's Sinovac Biotech, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

Budi told a news conference that the country will need about 230 million doses for boosters and has secured nearly half of them.

The Omicron variant has infected over 150 people in Indonesia since its detection last month, the majority of whom were international travellers.

Budi said six of the cases stemmed from local transmission in the capital Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, and Bali island.

Indonesia grappled with a devastating second wave of infections in July, but case numbers have plummeted since then.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:37aIndonesia to give booster shots to public from January 12 as Omicron spreads
RE
2021Moderna, Signature bank rise; GameStop, PayPal fall
AQ
2021Factbox-Countries weigh need for COVID-19 booster shots
RE
2021CDC Shortens Recommended Isolation And Quarantine Periods For COVID-19 Illness And Expo..
AQ
2021COVID-19 Vaccine Names May Face 'Volatile' 2022, Oppenheimer Says
MT
2021U.S. CDC Says Delivered 615,358,465 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Dec 30
RE
2021Germany donates over 100 million vaccine doses in 2021
AQ
2021Germany donates over 100 million vaccine doses in 2021 Germany wants to secure regional..
AQ
2021Of Covid - How 2021 Fared With Mass Vaccinations
AQ
2021Healthcare Shares Rise as Covid-19 Remains in Focus -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 503 M - -
Net income 2021 11 217 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 253,98 $
Average target price 269,56 $
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.0.00%102 976
LONZA GROUP AG0.00%62 059
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%53 900
SEAGEN INC.0.00%28 270
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY0.00%25 209
CELLTRION, INC.0.00%23 164