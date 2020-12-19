Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

12/19/2020 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEL HASHOMER, Israel, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Israel kicked off a coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoking the Bible and the 1969 lunar landing as he got the country's first injection.

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccines began arriving in Israel last week. Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are on order. Israel expects to have enough doses by the year's end for the 20% of its population most prone to COVID-19 complications.

With polls finding that around two-third of Israelis intending to get vaccinated, officials have sought to stave off what they deem "fake news" about possibly perilous side-effects.

Netanyahu, who said he was being vaccinated first in order to encourage others, told reporters he was offering doctors at Sheba Medical Center "a strong hand and an outstretched arm" - a play on the Book of Exodus' description of God's power.

With the procedure at Sheba Medical Center over, Netanyahu paraphrased astronaut Neil Armstrong's first words on the moon:

"That was a small jab for a man, a huge step for the health of us all. May this be this successful. Go out and get vaccinated!"

Israel, with a population of 9 million, has reported 372,401 coronavirus cases and 3,070 deaths. It has imposed two national lockdowns and may soon order curbs on high-contagion areas. (Writing by Dan Williams; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.45% 7508 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
MODERNA, INC. -2.62% 140.23 Delayed Quote.616.92%
PFIZER INC. -0.92% 37.68 Delayed Quote.1.51%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:52pOPERATION WARP SPEED CHIEF : 'Miscommunication' in Pfizer vaccine rollout
AQ
02:22pPFIZER : Israeli PM joins world leaders getting COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
02:18pInvoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive
RE
01:47pInvoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive
RE
12:19pModerna, McKesson and U.S. Army general begin rolling out new COVID vaccine
RE
11:39aFactbox-Will Brexit slow Britain's COVID vaccine supplies?
RE
10:58aMODERNA : begins distributing second COVID-19 vaccine - U.S. army general
RE
10:39aU.s. army general perna says moderna vaccine shipments will arrive on monday ..
RE
10:38aU.s. army general perna says moderna vaccine to be distributed to more than 3..
RE
10:35aU.s. army general perna says distribution of moderna vaccine has already begu..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 474 M - -
Net income 2020 -644 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -99,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55 490 M 55 490 M -
EV / Sales 2020 111x
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 131,63 $
Last Close Price 140,23 $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.616.92%55 490
LONZA GROUP AG57.59%46 709
CELLTRION, INC.96.69%43 362
SEAGEN INC.76.05%36 269
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.16.75%34 585
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.315.22%20 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ