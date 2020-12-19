Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

TEL HASHOMER, Israel, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Israel kicked off a
coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday with Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu invoking the Bible and the 1969 lunar landing
as he got the country's first injection.
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccines began arriving in
Israel last week. Moderna and AstraZeneca
vaccines are on order. Israel expects to have enough doses by
the year's end for the 20% of its population most prone to
COVID-19 complications.
With polls finding that around two-third of Israelis intend
to get vaccinated, officials have sought to stave off what they
deem "fake news" about possibly perilous side-effects.
Netanyahu said he was being vaccinated first in order to
encourage others. Doffing his suit jacket and rolling up a
sleeve, he told reporters his was "a strong hand and an
outstretched arm" - a play on the Book of Exodus' description of
God's power.
With the procedure at Sheba Medical Center over, Netanyahu
paraphrased astronaut Neil Armstrong's first words on the moon:
"That was a small jab for a man, a huge step for the health
of us all. May this be this successful. Go out and get
vaccinated!"
Israel, with a population of 9 million, has reported 372,401
coronavirus cases and 3,070 deaths. It has imposed two national
lockdowns and may soon order curbs on high-contagion areas.
Netanyahu has self-isolated three times after exposure to
carriers.
(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by David Evans)