J&J files COVID-19 vaccine application with U.S. FDA

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday
it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose
COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, and it will apply to
European authorities in coming weeks.
The drugmaker's application to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report in which it said
the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large
global trial.
J&J's single-shot vaccine could help boost supply and
simplify the U.S. immunization campaign, amid concerns of fresh
surges due to the more contagious UK coronavirus variant and the
potential of lower vaccine efficacy against the variant that
first emerged in South Africa.
Unlike the two currently authorized vaccines from Pfizer
Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc, J&J's
does not require a second shot or need to be shipped frozen.
After the company's application, regulators will need time
to analyze the data and an advisory committee must meet. The
company's chief scientific officer, Paul Stoffels, said last
month J&J was on track to roll out the vaccine in March.
"Upon authorization of our investigational COVID-19 vaccine
for emergency use, we are ready to begin shipping," Stoffels
said in a statement announcing the application.
J&J said it had rolling submissions with several global
health agencies and would submit a Conditional Marketing
Authorization Application with the European Medicines Agency in
the coming weeks.
J&J's application raised hopes for fighting a pandemic that
has claimed more than 451,145 American lives and over 2,271,152
worldwide.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose about 1% in extended
trading on Thursday, while Moderna was down 0.7% and Pfizer
stock was little changed.
The United States has agreed to pay $1 billion for 100
million doses, which J&J said it expected to supply in the first
half of the year. The United States also has the option of
purchasing an additional 200 million doses.
The company said it has doses ready for delivery upon
emergency approval. It aims to deliver 1 billion doses in 2021
with production in the United States, Europe, South Africa and
India.
In J&J's trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers conducted in
eight countries, the level of protection against COVID-19 was
72% in the United States, 66% in Latin America and 57% in South
Africa where variants are circulating.
Those results compare with the 95% effectiveness of the
two-dose vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech SE and Moderna.
However, both those trials were conducted mainly in the
United States and before the spread of new variants.
J&J's main study goal was the prevention of moderate to
severe COVID-19, and the vaccine was 85% effective in stopping
severe disease and preventing hospitalization across all
geographies and against multiple variants 28 days after
immunization.
J&J's vaccine uses a common cold virus known as adenovirus
type 26 to introduce coronavirus proteins into cells in the body
and trigger an immune response.
The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use a new
technology called messenger RNA (mRNA) that requires it to be
stored in a freezer.
