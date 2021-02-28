J&J's COVID-19 shot gets CDC panel backing; vaccine near shipping

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously on Sunday to
recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot for
widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine a day after it
was authorized by U.S. regulators.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)
voted 12-0 to recommend the vaccine from J&J as appropriate for
Americans 18 and older. There was one abstention due to prior
conflicts of interest.
"We believe today's recommendation from the CDC to begin use
of our vaccine as part of the U.S. national immunization program
will add a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19," Paul
Stoffels, J&J's chief scientific officer, said in a statement.
State and local public health authorities will use Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC guidance as they administer
the first 4 million doses. The federal government, through
distribution partner McKesson Corp, plans to ship the
first shots Sunday night or Monday morning
ACIP has played a major role in guiding states on how to
allocate scarce doses, though states themselves have the final
say in how they allocate shots.
CDC epidemiologist Dr. Sara Oliver said during a Sunday
presentation that there are not yet any studies comparing J&J's
vaccine directly to the other approved vaccines from
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc, but that all
vaccines were highly effective at reducing hospitalizations and
deaths.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are based on new
messenger RNA technology, showed higher efficacy rates in trials
that used two doses versus J&J's single-shot vaccine. Direct
comparison, however, is difficult because the trials had
different goals and J&J's was conducted while more contagious
new variants of the virus were circulating.
The panelists echoed remarks by officials at the FDA on
Saturday, who said Americans should take whichever authorized
vaccine is available to them.
Oliver also said there was insufficient data to know whether
the vaccines' safety or efficacy could be compromised by
pre-existing conditions that compromise a person's immune
systems.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has approved the panel's
recommendations.
Oliver added in her presentation that deploying J&J's
vaccine can help ensure equitable distribution of shots to
underserved communities.
J&J's shot will be the only one-dose COVID vaccine available
in the United States. It is also the easiest to ship and store,
as it can be kept in a refrigerator rather than a freezer.
J&J expects to ship more than 20 million doses by March and
100 million by midyear, enough to vaccinate nearly a third of
Americans.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Juby Babu in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)