Janssen reports adverse event in Brazil COVID-19 trial unrelated to vaccine

BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator
Anvisa said on Friday that the Janssen unit of Johnson & Johnson
had reported an adverse event suffered by a Brazilian
volunteer in a Phase III trial for its COVID-19 vaccine.
Anvisa said Janssen and researchers found that the adverse
event was not related to the vaccine. The agency said the trial
will not have to be suspended, given that they were no longer
recruiting new volunteers.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito
Writing by Anthony Boadle
Editing by Brad Haynes)