MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Janssen reports adverse event in Brazil COVID-19 trial unrelated to vaccine

01/08/2021 | 03:23pm EST
BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Friday that the Janssen unit of Johnson & Johnson had reported an adverse event suffered by a Brazilian volunteer in a Phase III trial for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Anvisa said Janssen and researchers found that the adverse event was not related to the vaccine. The agency said the trial will not have to be suspended, given that they were no longer recruiting new volunteers. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Anthony Boadle Editing by Brad Haynes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.05% 7471 Delayed Quote.2.06%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.46% 6.6079 Delayed Quote.3.28%
MODERNA, INC. -2.10% 112.67 Delayed Quote.10.17%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
