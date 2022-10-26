Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Moderna, Inc.
News
Summary
MRNA
US60770K1079
MODERNA, INC.
(MRNA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
11:58 2022-10-26 am EDT
144.81
USD
+6.03%
11:44a
Moderna Nears U.S. Deal To Develop Shots For Ebola, Other Biological Threats- Bloomberg News
RE
11:44a
Moderna nears us deal to develop shots for ebola, other biologic…
RE
08:12a
Government Engagement Bodes Well For Life Sciences
AQ
MODERNA NEARS US DEAL TO DEVELOP SHOTS FOR EBOLA, OTHER BIOLOGIC…
10/26/2022 | 11:44am EDT
MODERNA NEARS US DEAL TO DEVELOP SHOTS FOR EBOLA, OTHER BIOLOGICAL THREATS- BLOOMBERG NEWS
© Reuters 2022
All news about MODERNA, INC.
11:44a
Moderna Nears U.S. Deal To Develop Shots For Ebola, Other Biological Threats- Bloomberg..
RE
11:44a
Moderna nears us deal to develop shots for ebola, other biologic…
RE
08:12a
Government Engagement Bodes Well For Life Sciences
AQ
10/25
Pfizer, Moderna's New COVID-19 Booster Vaccines May Not Be Better Than Previous Ones, S..
MT
10/25
Earnings reports bonanza
10/25
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon..
10/24
JPMorgan Adjusts Moderna's Price Target to $122 From $165, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10/24
Limited Supply of New Pediatric COVID-19 Boosters Now Available at Select Hy-Vee Pharma..
AQ
10/24
Insider Sell: Moderna
MT
10/22
Nasdaq halts IPOs of small Chinese companies as it probes stock rallies
RE
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
10/25
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon..
10/24
JPMorgan Adjusts Moderna's Price Target to $122 From $165, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10/21
SVB Securities Upgrades Moderna to Market Perform From Underperform, Adjusts Price Targ..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
21 268 M
-
-
Net income 2022
10 445 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
15 286 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
5,44x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
53 426 M
53 426 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,79x
EV / Sales 2023
3,87x
Nbr of Employees
2 700
Free-Float
90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
136,57 $
Average target price
208,00 $
Spread / Average Target
52,3%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge
President
James M. Mock
Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan
Chairman
Juan Andres
Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.
-46.23%
53 426
LONZA GROUP AG
-31.93%
38 659
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
-29.95%
36 863
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
17.09%
23 832
SEAGEN INC.
-16.71%
23 750
CELLTRION, INC.
-6.82%
17 839
