Moderna : 2022 R&D Day Highlights Moderna's Broad Portfolio of mRNA Clinical Trial Programs

At Moderna's sixth annual Research & Development Day, presentations from CEO Stéphane Bancel, President Stephen Hoge, M.D., and Moderna clinical team leaders discussed the organization's advances across a portfolio of mRNA programs. The 2022 R&D Day sessions focused on Phase 3 trials and programs currently dosing in their target patient population.

Early sessions provided an overview of organic acidemias and shared preliminary data on two rare disease clinical trials: propionic acidemia (PA) and glycogen storage disease 1a (GSD1a), both of which are dosing in patients. This was followed by an update on the status of our personalized cancer vaccine trial (primary study analysis expected Q4). The second half of the agenda included discussion of three respiratory infectious disease vaccine programs, our cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine program, and the organization's commercial launch preparation efforts.

More specifically, a Phase 1/2 propionic acidemia trial yielded favorable tolerability data along with encouraging early signs of clinical benefit. Encouraging safety data was also revealed in a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating a therapeutic candidate for glycogen storage disease 1a (GSD1a). The organization reported it is on track to report data from a Phase 2 Personalized Cancer Vaccine (PCV) study in 2022. Finally, Moderna will pursue an accelerated pathway for a potential 2023 approval of flu vaccine; a Phase 3 clinical trial of RSV vaccine is nearing full enrollment.