  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
131.30 USD   -6.43%
05:30pMODERNA : 2022 R&D Day Highlights Moderna's Broad Portfolio of mRNA Clinical Trial Programs
PU
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Moderna, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-13-2022 10:00 AM
CI
09/12EU regulator backs Pfizer's BA.4/5-adapted COVID booster
RE
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : 2022 R&D Day Highlights Moderna's Broad Portfolio of mRNA Clinical Trial Programs

09/13/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
At Moderna's sixth annual Research & Development Day, presentations from CEO Stéphane Bancel, President Stephen Hoge, M.D., and Moderna clinical team leaders discussed the organization's advances across a portfolio of mRNA programs. The 2022 R&D Day sessions focused on Phase 3 trials and programs currently dosing in their target patient population.

Check out a recording of the webcast »

Early sessions provided an overview of organic acidemias and shared preliminary data on two rare disease clinical trials: propionic acidemia (PA) and glycogen storage disease 1a (GSD1a), both of which are dosing in patients. This was followed by an update on the status of our personalized cancer vaccine trial (primary study analysis expected Q4). The second half of the agenda included discussion of three respiratory infectious disease vaccine programs, our cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine program, and the organization's commercial launch preparation efforts.

More specifically, a Phase 1/2 propionic acidemia trial yielded favorable tolerability data along with encouraging early signs of clinical benefit. Encouraging safety data was also revealed in a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating a therapeutic candidate for glycogen storage disease 1a (GSD1a). The organization reported it is on track to report data from a Phase 2 Personalized Cancer Vaccine (PCV) study in 2022. Finally, Moderna will pursue an accelerated pathway for a potential 2023 approval of flu vaccine; a Phase 3 clinical trial of RSV vaccine is nearing full enrollment.

Disclaimer

Moderna Inc. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 21:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 889 M - -
Net income 2022 11 016 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 984 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54 893 M 54 893 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 140,32 $
Average target price 214,00 $
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-44.75%54 893
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.90%42 289
LONZA GROUP AG-30.12%41 505
SEAGEN INC.-2.91%27 684
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.25.01%25 446
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-24.77%18 995