Moderna 2023 Shareholder Letter

January 2, 2024

Moderna has added its 2023 Shareholder Letter from CEO Stéphane Bancel to its website

As we reflect on the past year, our commitment to leveraging mRNA to deliver transformative medicines for patients has never been stronger. We have the platform, technology, resources and the team to establish a new era of medicine. In his annual shareholder letter, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel provides updates on our journey to advance our Mission to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines.

