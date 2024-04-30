mRNA-1010 Met All Primary Immunogenicity End Points

Seroconversion Rate Differences to Active Comparator at Day 29

Immunogenicity criteria for licensure according to regulatory guidance were met for all coprimary end points

Based on prespecified noninferiority criteria, noninferiority was met for all strains; although not prespecified, SCR differences were consistent with superiority (based on superiority criteria 1 , the lower bounds of 95% CI > 0) for 3 of the 4 strains (except for the B/Yamagata strain in the ≥65 years age group)

HAI, haemagglutination inhibition; LLOQ, lower limit of quantitation; SCR, seroconversion rate; ULOQ, upper limit of quantitation.

Per-protocol immunogenicity set. Antibody values reported as below the LLOQ are replaced by 0.5 × LLOQ. Values greater than the ULOQ are converted to the ULOQ. Rate of seroconversion (mRNA-1010 vs Fluarix) is defined as the proportion of participants with either a baseline HAI titer <1:10 and a post-baseline titer ≥1:40 or a baseline HAI titer ≥1:10 and a minimum 4-fold rise in post-baseline HAI antibody titer. The noninferiority in SCR in the mRNA-1010 group compared with that of Fluarix group is demonstrated by the lower bound of the 95% CI of the SCR difference exceeding −10%. 95% CI is calculated using the Miettinen-Nurminen (score) method.

1. Hu J, et al. Front Immunol. 2023;14:1241153.