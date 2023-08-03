Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
August 3, 2023
Forward-looking statements and disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended,
including statements regarding: Moderna's submissions to regulators globally for the approval or authorization of mRNA-1273.815; Moderna's ability to supply mRNA-1273.815 in time for the fall 2023 season; anticipated 2023 COVID-19 sales, including the timing of sales, from existing advance purchase agreements and additional sales for delivery in the second half of 2023, which may not be realized; Moderna's expectations regarding the commercial COVID-19 market, including the U.S. fall 2023 market size, and its ability to effectively compete in such a market; the potential best-in-class profile of Moderna's RSV vaccine, including its efficacy, safety and tolerability profile; the Phase 3 study of Moderna's individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) in adjuvant melanoma; plans to expand INT to additional tumor types; timing for an update from the P303 Phase 3 study; the potential for the P303 study to enable licensure of mRNA-1010 through accelerated approval; timing for completed
enrollment of the Phase 3 clinical trial of Moderna's CMV vaccine; Moderna's capital allocation priorities, including anticipated spending on
R&D for 2023; Moderna's plans to launch a number of new products in 2024 through 2026, including its RSV vaccine in 2024; and Moderna's 2023 financial framework, including with respect to cost of sales. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward- looking statements in this presentation are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and
which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks,
uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation.
Financial figures in this presentation as of, and for the quarterly periods ended, June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022, are unaudited.
2Q23 earnings call agenda
Business Review
Stéphane Bancel, CEO
R&D/Clinical Programs
Stephen Hoge, M.D., President
Commercial Market
Arpa Garay, CCO
Financials
Jamey Mock, CFO
Looking Forward
Stéphane Bancel, CEO
2Q 2023 Update| Business Review
2Q23 financial highlights
2Q23 GAAP financial results
Revenue:
Net income (loss):
Earnings per
Cash and
$0.3 billion
$(1.4) billion
share (loss):
investments:
$(3.62)
$14.6 billion
Capital allocation highlights
Reinvest in
External investment
Return capital
the business
opportunities (licenses
to shareholders
• $1.1 billion R&D
and/or M&A)
Repurchased 4.4 million
• $0.3 billion SG&A
2023: OriCiro (renamed
shares for $0.6 billion in 2Q23
Moderna Enzymatics),
• $0.2 billion capital
CytomX, Life Edit,
expenditures
Generation Bio
Update| Business Review
2Q23 commercial and late-stage clinical updates
2Q 2023
2023 COVID-19 market
- Submitted updated COVID-19 vaccine to regulators globally for approval/authorization
- Expecting full year
2023 COVID-19 sales of $6-8 billion
RSV regulatory
Individualized Neoantigen
pre-launch activity
Therapy (INT)
•
Rolling submission started in
•
Initiated Phase 3 study in
the United States
adjuvant melanoma;
•
Additional regulatory
enrolling patients
applications submitted in
•
Scaling manufacturing to
Europe, Switzerland, Australia
support clinical development
and United Kingdom
and commercial markets
- Started to manufacture mRNA-1345 (presentation in pre-filled syringes)
