Moderna reports EPS of 55 cents for the last three months of 2023, compared with $3.61 a year earlier, reflecting a 45% drop in revenues to $2.8 billion, linked to reduced sales of Covid-19 vaccines.



2023 has been a year of transition for Moderna", acknowledges CEO Stéphane Bancel, who nevertheless points to significant progress made by the biotech group in infectious diseases, oncology and rare diseases.



Moderna reaffirms its forecast of product sales of around four billion dollars in 2024, and expects regulatory approvals for its RSV vaccine for the elderly to begin in the first half of this year.



