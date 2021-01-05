Moderna : Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by COVID-19 patients

LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Los Angeles health officials
have told first responders to stop bringing adult patients who
cannot be resuscitated to hospitals for treatment, citing a
shortage of beds and medical staff, as the latest COVID-19 surge
threatened to overwhelm the city's healthcare systems.
The orders, issued late on Monday and effective immediately,
marked a further escalation of measures being taken nationwide
by state and local officials due to alarming increases in
COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
"Patients in traumatic full arrest who meet current Ref 814
criteria for determination of death shall not be resuscitated
and shall be determined dead on scene and not transported,"
Marianne Gausche-Hill, medical director of the Los Angeles
County Emergency Medical Services Agency, said in the directive.
Ref 814 refers to the county's policy on determining and
pronouncing death in a patient who has not been transported to a
hospital.
California, the most populous U.S. state, has been hit
particularly hard by the latest coronavirus surge that some
public health officials attribute to Thanksgiving holiday
gatherings in November. Los Angeles is one of two counties
reporting a shortage of intensive care unit beds.
The state of some 40 million residents reported 72,911
COVID-19 cases on Monday, a single-day record since the pandemic
began.
Los Angeles County EMS Director Cathy Chidester has called
the situation a "hidden disaster," not plainly visible to the
public in a county where COVID-19 patients were dying last week
at the rate of one very 10 minutes.
Ambulances have in some cases been forced to wait several
hours to unload patients, causing delays throughout the county's
emergency response system.
The United States has reported a total of 20.8 million cases
and 355,00 COVID-19 deaths. A record 129,000 COVID-19 patients
were in hospitals as of Tuesday.
The worsening situation has put increasing pressure on state
and local officials to speed up distribution of the two vaccines
approved for emergency use to protect against the coronavirus.
Federal health officials said on Monday that more than
two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines manufactured
by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc and shipped
within the United States have yet to be administered.
But some healthcare workers began getting their second shots
of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Both vaccines require two doses
three or four weeks apart.
The governors of New York and Florida have said they would
penalize hospitals that fail to dispense shots quickly.
"It's a matter of life and death," New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo said at a news conference on Tuesday. "If a hospital has
done all their healthcare workers, fine, we will take that
supply back and go to essential workers."
The U.S. government is considering halving the doses of
Moderna's vaccine to free up supply for more vaccinations.
But scientists at the National Institutes of Health and
Moderna said on Tuesday it could take two months to study
whether the halved doses would be effective. [nL1N2JG2A4}
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles;
Additional reporting by Lisa Shumaker in Chicago; Editing by
Bill Berkrot)