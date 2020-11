Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc:

* MODERNA ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CURRENT SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH UNITED KINGDOM GOVERNMENT FOR AN ADDITIONAL 2 MILLION DOSES OF MRNA VACCINE AGAINST COVID-19 (MRNA-1273)

* UK GOVERNMENT HAS NOW SECURED 7 MILLION DOSES OF MRNA-1273

* SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH UK GOVERNMENT FOR ADDITIONAL 2 MILLION DOSES OF MRNA-1273, TO UK BEGINNING IN MARCH 2021