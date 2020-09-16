Moderna : Announces First Commercial Organization Outside North America in Switzerland

Dan Staner appointed as Vice President and Managing Director, Switzerland

Reinforces Moderna’s commitment to Europe

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced the appointment of Dan Staner as Vice President and General Manager, Switzerland, effective today. Switzerland is the first country outside of North America to host a Moderna regional hub and commercial organization.

Mr. Staner is responsible for Moderna’s presence and activities in Switzerland, building a team to cover a range of functions – medical, regulatory, pricing, reimbursement, market access, government affairs and commercial operations – for the Swiss market. As Moderna builds its European footprint, Mr. Staner will work in close collaboration with Mr. Nicolas Chornet who was recently appointed as SVP International Manufacturing, Europe, based in Basel.

Recently, the Swiss Federal Government concluded an agreement with the Company for the procurement of 4.5 million vaccine doses of mRNA-1273, its investigational vaccine against COVID-19. In May 2020, Moderna and Lonza, a Swiss-based company, also announced a strategic collaboration to enable larger scale global manufacture by Lonza of mRNA-1273 and additional Moderna products in the future.

“I am first and foremost honored to have joined Moderna. I am very excited to have the responsibility for building Moderna’s first commercial organization outside of North America,” said Mr. Staner. “I look forward to working with Switzerland’s healthcare stakeholders as we face the immediate challenge of COVID-19. This is a wonderful opportunity for Switzerland to continue its leading role in innovation and biopharmaceuticals for the benefit of society globally.”

“Switzerland is a leader in life-sciences, with a dynamic pool of industry talent, scientists, research organizations, investors and global health policymakers,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. “Since Moderna’s founding, Switzerland has played an important role in Moderna’s development thanks to the long-term support of our Swiss investors and their business advice. Opening our first subsidiary outside North America in Switzerland is a natural step for Moderna. I am pleased to welcome Dan Staner to the Moderna team. I had the chance to work with Dan at Lilly and I know that he has a proven track record in building and leading global biopharmaceutical commercial teams in Switzerland and around the world.”

Mr. Staner brings over 25 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, principally with Eli Lilly. His previous leadership roles have included finance, marketing, strategy, global product development. and general management. His geographic responsibilities at different times covered Switzerland, Europe, USA, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. He is a Swiss national and holds an MSc in Economics and Business Management from H.E.C. University of Lausanne.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. The company's platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with a European headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

