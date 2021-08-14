Moderna : Biden administration plans for vaccine boosters, perhaps by fall - NYT

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe
Biden is developing a plan to start offering coronavirus booster
shots to some Americans as early as this fall, the New York
Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the
effort.
The first boosters are likely to go to nursing home
residents and health care workers, followed by other older
people who were near the front of the line when vaccinations
began late last year, the newspaper reported.
Officials envision giving people the same vaccine they
originally received. They have discussed starting the effort in
October but have not settled on a timetable, the report added.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)