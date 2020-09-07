Moderna : BioNTech, Pfizer begin German part of COVID-19 vaccine study

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Biotech firm BioNTech
said on Monday it widened an ongoing pivotal global study of its
COVID-19 vaccine candidate to include testing in its home
country of Germany.
Germany's vaccines regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute,
gave the approval for the Phase 2/3 trial of the experimental
vaccine known as BNT162b2, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer
said in a statement.
The global trial was initiated in July, with a view to
including about 120 sites globally and seeking up to 30,000
participants in total.
More than 25,000 participants have been enrolled, BioNTech
said, adding it remained on track to seek approval for BNT162b2
as early as next month.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)