Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moderna : BioNTech, Pfizer begin German part of COVID-19 vaccine study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 07:59am EDT

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Biotech firm BioNTech said on Monday it widened an ongoing pivotal global study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to include testing in its home country of Germany.

Germany's vaccines regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, gave the approval for the Phase 2/3 trial of the experimental vaccine known as BNT162b2, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer said in a statement.

The global trial was initiated in July, with a view to including about 120 sites globally and seeking up to 30,000 participants in total.

More than 25,000 participants have been enrolled, BioNTech said, adding it remained on track to seek approval for BNT162b2 as early as next month. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MODERNA, INC.
07:59aMODERNA : BioNTech, Pfizer begin German part of COVID-19 vaccine study
RE
03:41aPhilippines adds Australia's CSL as potential vaccine source
RE
09/05Vaccine developers plan joint safety pledge - report
RE
09/05Vaccine developer Moderna could slow COVID-19 trials to add at-risk minoritie..
RE
09/04COVID-19 vaccine developers prepare joint safety pledge - WSJ
RE
09/04COVID-19 vaccine developers prepare joint safety pledge - WSJ
RE
09/04MODERNA : COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Prepare Joint Pledge On Safety, Standards ..
RE
09/04Health Care Down As Investors Retreat From Growth Sectors -- Health Care Roun..
DJ
09/04Vaccine developer Moderna could slow COVID-19 trials to add at-risk minoritie..
RE
09/04Curevac COVID-19 vaccine scale production seen this year - investor
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 336 M - -
Net income 2020 -537 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 553 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -43,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 701 M 24 701 M -
EV / Sales 2020 66,0x
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 975
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 92,40 $
Last Close Price 62,60 $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.220.04%24 701
LONZA GROUP52.66%43 745
CELLTRION, INC.62.43%32 998
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.69%30 644
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.59%25 962
INCYTE CORPORATION3.63%19 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group