Moderna : Brazil and Argentina tapped to make mRNA vaccines in Latin America

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Pan American Health
Organization (PAHO) has selected two biomedical centers in
Argentina and Brazil as regional hubs to develop and produce
mRNA-based vaccines to fight COVID-19 in Latin America, the
regional health agency said on Tuesday.
The idea is to tap existing manufacturing capacities to help
transfer vaccine technology developed by Moderna in the
United States to a region badly hit by the coronavirus and still
without access to enough vaccines.
The Bio-Manguinhos Institute of Technology on
Immunobiologicals at Fiocruz, Brazil's premier biomedical lab,
was picked for its history of vaccine manufacturing, and has
already made "promising advances" developing mRNA vaccine
technology, PAHO said.
Sinergium Biotech, a private sector biopharmaceutical
company, was selected as the center in Argentina and will
partner with pharmaceutical lab mAbxience of the same group to
develop and manufacture active vaccine ingredients.
The Americas branch of the World Health Organization said
vaccine manufacture should benefit the entire region, with
distribution funded by PAHO's Revolving Fund.
A similar effort in Africa to develop COVID-19 vaccine
production replicating Moderna's shot has been slowed by talks
with the U.S. company, a WHO official told Reuters last week.
Moderna said in October it would not enforce patents related
to its shot during the pandemic, raising hopes that other
companies might be able to copy its vaccine and help boost
global production.
In practice, though, it is hard to replicate a vaccine
without the information on how it is made, and the WHO-backed
tech transfer hub in South Africa has so far not reached a deal
with the company.
The Americas region has borne the brunt of COVID-19
infections to date, with 87.6 million cases recorded and over
2.16 million lives lost. Yet vaccine distribution continues to
be unequal, PAHO has said, with few countries in the region
reaching the year-end 40% vaccine target set by the WHO.
