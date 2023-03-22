Advanced search
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
148.18 USD   -2.58%
Moderna CEO defends $130 COVID vaccine price

03/22/2023 | 06:15pm EDT
STORY: Moderna CEO Bancel was called to testify after the company flagged plans to raise the vaccine's price to as much as $130 per dose, drawing the ire of Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the influential Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP).

Sanders on Wednesday asked Bancel to reconsider the price hikes, saying they could make it unaffordable for millions of Americans and were unjustified given the government's research contributions and $1.7 billion in assistance in developing the vaccine. His comments echoed his January letter to Bancel.

Bancel said Moderna's next COVID-19 shots will be more expensive because they will be sold in single-dose vials or pre-filled syringes for the commercial market versus the 10-dose vials it has sold to the government up until now.

The government in May plans to end the COVID public health emergency, putting much of the vaccine purchasing in the hands of the private sector.


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 636 M - -
Net income 2023 -954 M - -
Net cash 2023 8 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -65,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 57 192 M 57 192 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
EV / Sales 2024 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 148,13 $
Average target price 221,94 $
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Paul Burton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-15.32%58 662
LONZA GROUP AG18.34%43 181
SEAGEN INC.55.56%37 406
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.97%36 543
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.87%23 638
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY9.82%17 433
