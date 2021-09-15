Moderna : COVID-19 Vaccine Update Presentation

Forward-looking statements and Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended,

including statements regarding: the Company's development of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273); the ability of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to provide protection against COVID-19 over time and to trigger an antibody response against variants of concern, including the Delta variant; the need for boosters against COVID-19 and the timing of that need; the correlation between the timing since vaccination with mRNA-1273 and protection against COVID-19; the estimated impact of delaying boosting on the number of COVID-19 cases due to waning immunity; and the ability of booster doses of mRNA-1273 to induce higher neutralizing antibody titers and to extend immunity against COVID-19 over time. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward- looking statements in this presentation are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

