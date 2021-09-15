Moderna : COVID-19 Vaccine Update Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended,
including statements regarding: the Company's development of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273); the ability of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to provide protection against COVID-19 over time and to trigger an antibody response against variants of concern, including the Delta variant; the need for boosters against COVID-19 and the timing of that need; the correlation between the timing since vaccination with mRNA-1273 and protection against COVID-19; the estimated impact of delaying boosting on the number of COVID-19 cases due to waning immunity; and the ability of booster doses of mRNA-1273 to induce higher neutralizing antibody titers and to extend immunity against COVID-19 over time. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward- looking statements in this presentation are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Authorized Use & Important Safety Information
Authorized Use in the United States:
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for use under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 18 years of age and older.
Important Safety Information:
Do not administer the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals with a known history of severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
Appropriate medical treatment to manage immediate allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction occurs following administration of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. Monitor Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine recipients for the occurrence of immediate adverse reactions according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/managing-anaphylaxis.html).
Postmarketing data demonstrate increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within 7 days following the second dose.
Syncope (fainting) may occur in association with administration of injectable vaccines. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting.
Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a diminished response to the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may not protect all vaccine recipients.
Adverse reactions reported in a clinical trial following administration of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine include pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, chills, nausea/vomiting, axillary swelling/tenderness, fever, swelling at the injection site, and erythema at the injection site.
The following adverse reactions have been reported following administration of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine during mass vaccination outside of clinical trials: (i) severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and (ii) myocarditis and pericarditis
Available data on Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy. Data are not available to assess the effects of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion.
There are no data available on the interchangeability of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine with other COVID-19 vaccines to complete the vaccination series. Individuals who have received one dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should receive a second dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to complete the vaccination series.
Additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious, may become apparent with more widespread use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
Vaccination providers must complete and submit reports to VAERS online athttps://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html. For further assistance with reporting to VAERS, call 1-800-822-
7967. The reports should include the words "Moderna COVID- 19 Vaccine EUA" in the description section of the report.
Moderna's vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant
Review of preliminary immunogenicity analysis of COVID-19 vaccine booster (50 µg)
Summary
Prospective cohort study at Kaiser Permanente Southern California
In a prospective cohort study at Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC), an analysis of 352,878 recipients of 2 doses of mRNA- 1273 matched to 352,878 unvaccinated individuals found a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 87.4% againstCOVID-19diagnosis and 95.8% against
COVID-19 hospitalization
Fully vaccinated individuals (12/18/2020-3/31/2021) were 1:1 matched with randomly selected unvaccinated individuals through 06/30/21
The most prevalent variants were Delta (47.1%), Alpha (21.4%) among fully vaccinated individuals and Alpha (41.2%), Epsilon (18.2%) and Delta (11.0%) among unvaccinated individuals
Bruxvoort, K, Sy, L. and Qian, L, et al. Real-World Effectiveness of the mRNA-1273 Vaccine Against COVID-19: Interim
