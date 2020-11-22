Moderna : COVID-19 shots could reach first Americans by mid-December, top health official says

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. healthcare workers and others
recommended for the nation's first COVID-19 inoculations could
start getting shots within a day or two of regulatory consent
next month, a top official of the government's vaccine
development effort said on Sunday.
Some 70% of the U.S. population of 330 million would need to
be inoculated to achieve "herd" immunity from the virus, a goal
the country could achieve by May, according to Dr. Moncef
Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for "Operation Warp Speed."
Slaoui said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
would likely grant approval in mid-December for distribution of
the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and German partner
BioNTech, launching the largest inoculation campaign
in U.S. history.
The FDA's outside advisers are slated to meet on Dec. 10 to
review Pfizer's emergency-use application for its vaccine, which
the company said was found to be 95% effective against infection
from the highly contagious respiratory virus.
A second pharmaceutical company, Moderna Inc, is
expected to seek separate approval later in December for its
COVID-19 vaccine.
Appearing on several network news shows on Sunday morning,
Slaoui sketched out a timeline for getting the initial doses of
the Pfizer vaccine from FDA authorization into the arms of those
who will be first in line to receive it.
"Within 24 hours from the approval, the vaccine will be
moving and located in the areas where each state will have told
us where they want the vaccine doses," Slaoui told NBC's "Meet
the Press."
"So I would expect, maybe on day two after approval on the
11th or 12th of December, hopefully the first people will be
immunized across the United States," he said on CNN's "State of
the Union" program.
Once emergency-use approval is granted, Slaoui said, the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and an
advisory panel on immunization practices will recommend who
should receive the vaccine first.
Slaoui said they are likely to include doctors, nurses and
"front-line" emergency medical personnel, as well as individuals
considered to be at the highest risk of severe illness and death
from the virus, such as the elderly.
Public health authorities in each state will be responsible
for administering the vaccine roll-out, with the first doses
distributed to the states proportionate to their populations, he
said.
President-elect Joe Biden and his advisers have voiced
concern that President Donald Trump's continued refusal to share
vaccine data and distribution plans with Biden's transition team
could cause delays after the next administration takes office on
Jan. 20.
Slaoui said he hoped for a smooth hand-off and did not
expect the vaccination effort to be derailed.
SURGING CASES AND SUPER-SPREADERS
Details on the timeline emerged as coronavirus infections
continued to rage out of control across the country, further
straining hospitals besieged with growing numbers of COVID-19
patients.
Public health experts worried that the surge will only
worsen, as millions of Americans prepared to travel and
congregate in family groups for Thanksgiving celebrations,
despite warnings that they stay home to avoid spreading the
disease.
Many people were scrambling to get tested before Thursday's
holiday, leading to long lines at screening sites in New York
City and elsewhere. Most pharmacies offering COVID-19 tests in
suburban Chicago were fully booked.
"I believe COVID rates will increase just as I believe most
New Yorkers will put on weight," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
lamented at a Sunday press conference.
Cuomo also said the city was investigating reports of an
ultra-Orthodox Jewish wedding that drew some 7,000 people to a
reception in Brooklyn, video footage of which showed throngs of
maskless guests celebrating shoulder to shoulder.
The United States surpassed 12 million COVID-19 cases on
Saturday, as the nation's death toll climbed to more than
255,000 since the pandemic began.
Reuters data showed the pace of new infections quickening,
with nearly 1 million more cases documented over the past six
days, compared with the eight days it took to get from 10
million to 11 million cases.
The epicenter of the U.S. pandemic has also shifted in
recent weeks, with the Midwest and Rockies leading the nation in
terms of rapidly escalating infections.
"It's really spread across the country," Dr. Tom Inglesby,
director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins
University, said on "Fox News Sunday." "It's not just in big
cities, but it's in rural locations, small towns."
While the prospect of effective vaccines has brought new
hope to a country whose social and economic life has been
upended by the virus, public distrust of inoculations runs high.
In a recent Gallup poll, just 58% of Americans said they planned
to get a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 50% in September.
Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said vaccine
distribution also brings formidable logistical challenges.
"Vaccines don't save lives, vaccinations safe lives," he
told ABC on Sunday. "The much bigger step is actually getting
those vaccinations to the American people. That's hard."
