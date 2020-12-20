Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moderna : COVID-19 shots leave warehouses, widening U.S. immunization push

12/20/2020 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shipments of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began leaving warehouses early on Sunday, heading for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved coronavirus vaccine.

A statement from distributor McKesson Corp just after 0600 EST (1100 GMT) said it had begun shipping Moderna’s COVID-19 shots and ancillary supply kits to administer the vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

The distribution of Moderna's vaccine to more than 3,700 locations in the United States will vastly widen the rollout started last week by Pfizer Inc. The U.S. government plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna shots and 2 million Pfizer shots this week.

But an ambitious target to get 20 million Americans started with their first shot of the two-dose vaccine regimen before the end of the year could slip into the first week of January, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna told reporters on Saturday.

Moderna on Saturday moved vaccines from its manufacturing plants to warehouses operated by McKesson to be packed into containers and loaded on trucks. Shipments will start reaching healthcare providers as soon as Monday, Perna said.

Vials of Moderna's vaccine were filled in pharmaceutical services provider Catalent Inc's facility in Bloomington, Indiana. McKesson is shipping doses from facilities in places including Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, Tennessee - close to air hubs for United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp.

The start of delivery for the Moderna vaccine will significantly widen availability of COVID-19 vaccines as U.S. deaths caused by the respiratory disease reached more than 310,000 last week in the 11 months since the first documented U.S. cases.

Some states are choosing to use Moderna's shots for harder-to-reach rural areas because they can be stored for 30 days in standard-temperature refrigerators. Pfizer's must be shipped and stored at -70 Celsius (-94 F) and can be held for only five days at standard refrigerator temperatures.

Initial doses were given to health professionals. Programs by pharmacies Walgreens and CVS to distribute the Pfizer vaccine to long-term care facilities are expected to start on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide Sunday on who it will recommend to be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The populations under closest consideration include essential workers, those over 65 and people with pre-existing conditions. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell Editing by Grant McCool and David Goodman )


© Reuters 2020
All news about MODERNA, INC.
06:45aTHE LATEST : Germany ponders limiting UK flights due to virus
AQ
06:43aMODERNA : COVID-19 shots leave warehouses, widening U.S. immunization push
RE
06:25aGRAPHIC : A (markets) journal of the plague year
RE
06:00aModerna's COVID-19 vaccine shots leave warehouses, widening U.S. push to immu..
RE
05:45aU.S. Starts Rollout of Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
01:27aPFIZER : Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge
AQ
12:41aTHE LATEST : Belgians, Dutch halt UK flights, fearing variant
AQ
12:17aUS gears up for massive vaccination drive after Moderna's approval
AQ
12/19Moderna says CDC panel recommends its COVID-19 vaccine for adults
RE
12/19MODERNA : says CDC panel recommends its COVID-19 vaccine for adults
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 474 M - -
Net income 2020 -644 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -99,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55 490 M 55 490 M -
EV / Sales 2020 112x
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 131,63 $
Last Close Price 140,23 $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.616.92%55 490
LONZA GROUP AG57.59%46 709
CELLTRION, INC.96.69%43 362
SEAGEN INC.76.05%36 269
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.16.75%34 585
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.315.22%20 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ