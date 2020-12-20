Moderna : COVID-19 shots leave warehouses, widening U.S. immunization push

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shipments of Moderna Inc's
COVID-19 vaccine began leaving warehouses early on Sunday,
heading for healthcare facilities around the United States in a
push to distribute the second approved coronavirus vaccine.
A statement from distributor McKesson Corp just
after 0600 EST (1100 GMT) said it had begun shipping Moderna’s
COVID-19 shots and ancillary supply kits to administer the
vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
The distribution of Moderna's vaccine to more than 3,700
locations in the United States will vastly widen the rollout
started last week by Pfizer Inc. The U.S. government
plans to deliver 5.9 million Moderna shots and 2 million Pfizer
shots this week.
But an ambitious target to get 20 million Americans started
with their first shot of the two-dose vaccine regimen before the
end of the year could slip into the first week of January, U.S.
Army General Gustave Perna told reporters on Saturday.
Moderna on Saturday moved vaccines from its manufacturing
plants to warehouses operated by McKesson to be packed into
containers and loaded on trucks. Shipments will start reaching
healthcare providers as soon as Monday, Perna said.
Vials of Moderna's vaccine were filled in pharmaceutical
services provider Catalent Inc's facility in
Bloomington, Indiana. McKesson is shipping doses from
facilities in places including Louisville, Kentucky, and
Memphis, Tennessee - close to air hubs for United Parcel Service
Inc and FedEx Corp.
The start of delivery for the Moderna vaccine will
significantly widen availability of COVID-19 vaccines as U.S.
deaths caused by the respiratory disease reached more than
310,000 last week in the 11 months since the first documented
U.S. cases.
Some states are choosing to use Moderna's shots for
harder-to-reach rural areas because they can be stored for 30
days in standard-temperature refrigerators. Pfizer's must be
shipped and stored at -70 Celsius (-94 F) and can be held for
only five days at standard refrigerator temperatures.
Initial doses were given to health professionals. Programs
by pharmacies Walgreens and CVS to distribute the Pfizer vaccine
to long-term care facilities are expected to start on Monday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will
decide Sunday on who it will recommend to be next in line to
receive COVID-19 vaccines. The populations under closest
consideration include essential workers, those over 65 and
people with pre-existing conditions.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell
Editing by Grant McCool and David Goodman
)